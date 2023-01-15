Isak earns Newcastle last-gasp win over Fulham after Mitrovic penalty reprieve

Club-record signing Alexander Isak came off the bench to earn Newcastle United a last-gasp 1-0 win over Fulham in the Premier League on Sunday, with the hosts grateful for an extraordinary penalty slip from visiting forward Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Newcastle, without a goal in their previous two league matches, again struggled to break down their opponents in the first half at St James' Park, with Callum Wilson twice denied by Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno.

Those missed chances looked like they would prove to be costly after Fulham won a penalty midway through the second half for a foul on Bobby Decordova-Reid, following a VAR review.