West Ham sign German defender Kehrer from PSG

West Ham United have signed defender Thilo Kehrer from Paris St Germain with the Germany international signing a four-year contract, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

Financial details were not disclosed but British media reported West Ham paid an initial fee of around 10 million pounds ($12.07 million) for the 25-year-old who made 34 appearances for PSG in all competitions last season.

Kehrer is capable of playing either as a centre back or as a full back while he has also been deployed as a defensive midfielder.