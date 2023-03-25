Bayern squad among best and can challenge for every title: Tuchel

Bayern Munich's current squad is among the best in Europe and taking over the German champions comes with instant pressure to succeed, new coach Thomas Tuchel said on Saturday.

Bayern surprisingly parted ways with Julian Nagelsmann on Friday and wasted no time in bringing in former Chelsea coach Tuchel in a deal to 2025 as his replacement.

Bayern bosses blamed the team's performances in the past months for the sacking of Nagelsmann, with Bayern in second place in the Bundesliga.

They face Manchester City in the Champions League quarter-finals next month and are also through to the German Cup last eight.

"They are one of the best clubs in the world. Their DNA is about winning and also the way, but firstly about winning," Tuchel told a news conference.

"The responsibilities are clear and there is absolutely no misunderstanding. The squad assembled by Bayern is one of the most talented and best squads in Europe. You can challenge for every title with this squad."