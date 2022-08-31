Chelsea sign defender Fofana from Leicester

Chelsea have completed the transfer of defender Wesley Fofana from Leicester City, both Premier League sides said on Wednesday, with the Frenchman signing a seven-year contract with the west London club.

Financial details were not disclosed but British media reports said the deal was worth 70 million pounds ($81.33 million).

"Wesley is a hugely promising defender who has already proven his quality in the Premier League at a young age," Chelsea chairman Todd Boehly said.