Brazil fan leaves everything to Neymar in will

Leaving everything you own to a multi-millionaire football player would not be everyone's idea of a good cause, but one Brazilian fan could not think of a more deserving recipient of his worldly goods than Neymar Jr.

The anonymous fan said that beyond a love for the national team and for Brazil's football legacy, he identified with Neymar, which led him to officially name the Brazil striker in his will.

"I like Neymar, I identify with him a lot. I also suffer with defamation, I am also very family-oriented and the relationship with his father reminds me a lot of mine with my father, who has passed away," he said in an interview with local media outlet Metropoles.