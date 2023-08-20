When and where is the Women's World Cup 2023 final? Date and kickoff time

Australia and New Zealand are co-hosting the ninth edition of the FIFA Women's World Cup, making it the first to have more than one host nation.

WHEN IS THE WORLD CUP FINAL?

The World Cup final will be held on Sunday, Aug 20. The match will kick off at 1000 GMT (8 p.m. local time).

WHICH TEAMS ARE IN THE WORLD CUP FINAL?

England and Spain will contest the final. England are European champions having beaten Germany in the final last year at Wembley. It will be the first Women's World Cup final not involving either the United States or Germany.