Ter Stegen shines as Barcelona reach Super Cup final after shootout win

Marc-Andre ter Stegen saved Juanmi's and William Carvalho's poorly-struck spot kicks to give Barcelona a 4-2 penalty shootout win over Betis after the teams had finished level at 2-2 following extra time in an exhilarating Spanish Super Cup semi-final in Saudi Arabia on Thursday.

Barca set up a dream showpiece clash on Sunday with Real Madrid, who had also beaten Valencia on penalties earlier in the week.

The 30-year-old goalkeeper was Barcelona's hero as he made a series of outstanding saves during a match before blocking the efforts of Juanmi and Carvalho in the shootout.

"It was a beautiful match, one of those the fans show up to watch," Ter Stegen told Movistar Plus.