    Brentford sign Denmark midfielder Damsgaard from Sampdoria

    The 22-year-old missed a large part of last season through injury

    Reuters
    Published : 10 August 2022, 07:04 PM
    Updated : 10 August 2022, 07:04 PM

    Brentford have signed Denmark midfielder Mikkel Damsgaard on a five-year contract from Serie A side Sampdoria, both clubs said on Wednesday without disclosing the fee.

    The 22-year-old joined the Genoa-based club two years ago, making 49 appearances and registering two goals and four assists in all competitions. He missed a large part of last season through injury.

    "Mikkel is, in my opinion, another classic Brentford signing. He is a young player with big potential to develop further," manager Thomas Frank said.

    Brentford host Manchester United on Saturday in their second Premier League match of the season after a 2-2 draw at Leicester City last week.

