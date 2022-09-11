Australians Peers and Sanders clinch US Open mixed doubles title

John Peers and Storm Sanders became the first Australians since 2001 to claim the US Open mixed doubles title with a 4-6 6-4 10-7 win over Belgian Kirsten Flipkens and France's Edouard Roger-Vasselin on Saturday.

Playing in Arthur Ashe Stadium, it was their first Grand Slam title as a team. Peers previously won a men's doubles title at the 2017 Australian Open.

"To play on the biggest court in the world is a very memorable experience," said Sanders, a day after she lost in the women's doubles semi-final.