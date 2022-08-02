England to tour Pakistan in September for T20s and Tests

England will tour Pakistan in September for the first time in 17 years to play seven Twenty20 and three Test matches in two spells, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Tuesday.

England pulled out of their Pakistan tour last year soon after New Zealand had abandoned their tour of the South Asian country over security concerns.

Beginning on Sept. 20, England will play seven T20s in Karachi and Lahore in the first leg of their tour.

After the T20 World Cup in Australia, England will return to play the Tests in December, the PCB said in a statement, adding that the schedule of these matches would be shared later.