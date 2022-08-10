Serena's impact to be felt long after pending retirement

In 2018, she accused officials of allowing a culture of sexism to run rampant in the sport, with women players being penalised for things that her male counterparts would never be punished for.

After being handed a series of code violations during the US Open final defeat by Osaka, Williams was particularly upset when she was docked a game for verbal abuse after telling the umpire he was "a thief" for stealing a point off her for a previous infringement.

"I'm here fighting for women's rights and for women's equality.... he's never taken a game from a man because they said 'thief'," Williams said at the time.

Tennis pioneer Billie Jean King was among many who praised her for exposing the "double standard" that exists towards female players.

"In this society, women are not taught or expected to be that future leader or future CEO," Williams told British Vogue in 2020. "The narrative has to change. And maybe it doesn't get better in time for me, but someone in my position can show women and people of colour that we have a voice because lord knows I use mine.

"I love sticking up for people and supporting women. Being the voice that millions of people don't have."

Williams also pushed the boundaries of fashion on the tennis court, perhaps most notably at the 2018 French Open when she took the court wearing a skin-tight black catsuit with a red waistband -- which she said helped her to cope with blood clots that threatened her life when she gave birth to her daughter just months earlier.

The thought of women players turning up in such unconventional tennis attire, however, ruffled the Roland Garros establishment who then banned such outfits from the Paris major.

Author Howard Bryant, who wrote "The Heritage: Black Athletes, a Divided America, and the Politics of Patriotism," said in a report on tennis.com that Williams' career will be seen as a dividing line when it comes to how women and Black athletes are talked about.

"With her standing, and her empire, she's created a counter-voice and a new perspective," Bryant said in the report.

"It's changed how we scrutinise behaviour. You can't just gang up on her or make off-handed comments about her body. She has the stature of any great male athlete.

"In 100 years, if we ask, when did that shift happen, we'll come back to Serena."