Roma sack CEO amid rift with ownership

AS Roma said on Monday they have sacked chief executive Pietro Berardi, a decision taken days after prosecutors seized documents at the Serie A club as part of a probe into possible financial irregularities in transfer deals.

Roma, who are in third place in the Italian top flight, said in a brief statement that they had "terminated all relations" with Berardi "with immediate effect."

The statement did not give a reason.

A club source told Reuters the decision had "no connection" with the prosecutors' investigation.