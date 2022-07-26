German champions Bayern sign France youth international Tel

"Mathys Tel is one of the biggest talents in Europe, a very quick, technically strong and versatile striker," Bayern sports director Hasan Salihamidzic said. "We've been watching him for a long time and we were able to convince him to take his next important steps in Munich with us now."

"We are proud of that, as there were a lot of clubs who wanted to sign him. We are all convinced he has a great career in front of him and that he will help our team."