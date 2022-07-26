July 26 2022

    বাংলা

    German champions Bayern sign France youth international Tel

    The young forward is Bayern’s fifth recent signing

    Reuters
    Published : 26 July 2022, 3:11 PM
    Updated : 26 July 2022, 3:11 PM

    German champions Bayern Munich have signed 17-year-old France youth international Mathys Tel from Stade Rennes, the club said on Tuesday.

    The young forward, captain of France's Under-17 team that won the European championship this year, is Bayern's fifth recent signing.

    "Mathys Tel is one of the biggest talents in Europe, a very quick, technically strong and versatile striker," Bayern sports director Hasan Salihamidzic said. "We've been watching him for a long time and we were able to convince him to take his next important steps in Munich with us now."

    "We are proud of that, as there were a lot of clubs who wanted to sign him. We are all convinced he has a great career in front of him and that he will help our team."

    The Bavarians, who last season won their 10th straight league title, have already brought in Dutch defender Matthijs de Ligt, striker Sadio Mane as well as Ajax Amsterdam duo Ryan Gravenberch and Noussair Mazrouai.

    RELATED STORIES
    Bangladesh set to host Women’s T20 World Cup in 2024
    Bangladesh to host Women’s T20 WC in 2024
    It is the first time Bangladesh has been selected to host an ICC women’s showcase event
    Juventus terminate Ramsey contract by mutual agreement
    Juventus terminate Ramsey contract
    The 31-year-old joined Juve on a free transfer in July 2019 and was sent on loan to Scottish side Rangers last January
    Most Qatar World Cup teams to be based inside 10km radius
    Most Qatar WC teams to be based inside 10km radius
    FIFA announces the hotels and training venues for the 32 national sides
    Japan retain East Asian title after Chinese stalemate
    Japan retain East Asian title
    The draw means Futoshi Ikeda's side finish two points clear of China

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher