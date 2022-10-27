Inter seal Champions League last-16 place, Barcelona eliminated

Inter Milan sailed into the Champions League last 16 after an Edin Dzeko double fired them to a 4-0 home win over Viktoria Plzen in Group C on Wednesday, a result that eliminated Barcelona and relegated them to the Europa League.

The Italians moved up to 10 points with the win, six clear of Barca who host Bayern Munich later on Wednesday.

Even if Barca beat the Germans and win their final group game against Viktoria Plzen, Inter will still qualify with a better head-to-head record against the Catalans.

A lively opening yielded early chances for Inter but they were thwarted by Plzen goalkeeper Jindrich Stanek who pulled off a superb double save in the 25th minute before Henrikh Mkhitaryan put the hosts ahead 10 minutes later.