Messi's shirts from Argentina's World Cup triumph fetch $7.8 million

Six shirts worn by Lionel Messi during Argentina's triumphant run at the 2022 World Cup were sold for $7.8 million at an auction in New York on Thursday.

Auction house Sotheby's said the price for the set of shirts shattered the previous record for the sale of an item associated with the player, making it the most valuable sporting memorabilia auctioned this year.

The collection included the shirt Messi wore during the first half of the final against France in Qatar.