    বাংলা

    Goalkeeper sent off for urinating in hedge during FA Cup tie

    After the ball went out for a goal kick, Maseko needed to use the toilet and decided to go up against a hedge

    Reuters
    Published : 4 Sept 2022, 03:28 PM
    Updated : 4 Sept 2022, 03:28 PM

    Goalkeeper Connor Maseko was sent off for urinating in a hedge during an English FA Cup first-round qualifying match on Saturday.

    Maseko, playing for ninth-tier Blackfield & Langley, was shown a red card in the 76th minute of the goalless draw with Shepton Mallet.

    After the ball went out for a goal kick, Maseko needed to use the toilet and decided to go up against a hedge. He was seen by Shepton Mallet players who drew the incident to the attention of the referee.

    "He protected himself. He was inside the hedge. Sometimes when you have to go you have to go," Blackfield & Langley co-manager Conor McCarthy told the BBC.

    "I was gobsmacked. We're all pretty shocked by the decision."

    RELATED STORIES
    Brighton thump struggling Leicester to pile pressure on Rodgers
    Brighton thump Leicester to pile pressure on Rodgers
    The 5-2 scoreline flattered the Foxes, who looked tentative in their defending and have conceded 16 goals in six league games
    Premier League asks referees body to review VAR calls at Chelsea and Newcastle
    PL asks to review VAR calls at Chelsea and Newcastle
    Chelsea came from behind to beat West Ham on Saturday at Stamford Bridge
    Iran's hopes for World Cup surprise threatened by infighting
    Infighting threatens Iran's hopes of WC shock
    Iran hopes history will repeat itself at Qatar World Cup 24 years after they won against the United States
    Ruthless Nadal hands Gasquet US Open mugging to reach fourth round
    Nadal reaches US Open fourth round
    Losing to Nadal is nothing new for Gasquet, who is now 0-18 against the Spaniard but seldom over the years has the Frenchman absorbed such a beating

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher