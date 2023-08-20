    বাংলা

    England, Spain fans arrive for final of record-breaking Women's World Cup

    England and Spain are both making their first appearance at a Women's World Cup final, with England not prevailing in a men's tournament since 1966

    Reuters
    Published : 20 August 2023, 10:06 AM
    Updated : 20 August 2023, 10:06 AM

    Fans began arriving for the final of the Women's World Cup between England and Spain on Sunday, capping off a tournament that has broken attendance and TV records and raised hopes of a surge in interest for the women's game.

    Co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand, the ninth edition of the global showpiece event was the first to be held in the southern hemisphere and has already broken attendance records.

    While local interest ebbed when Australia exited in the semi-finals, some 2 million fans will have passed through the gates in nine host cities by the time Sunday's final kicks off at 8 p.m. (1000 GMT).

    Thousands of fans were already milling around Stadium Australia in Sydney hours before kick-off on Sunday, with troupes of drummers and stilt walkers creating a festival atmosphere.

    England and Spain are both making their first appearance at a Women's World Cup final, with England not prevailing in a men's tournament since 1966.

    "I feel happy, excited, but very nervous, because we've had a lot of letdowns in the last 50 years," said England fan Michael Khoodriuth.

    Australia's semi-final loss to England on Wednesday drew an average of 7.13 million viewers on the channels of local broadcaster Seven Network, the highest viewership ever recorded by research firm OzTAM, which launched in 2001.

    Matildas matches sold out months in advance, and organisers expect the average attendance to overtake 30,000 once all 64 matches are completed.

    The last Women's World Cup in France four years ago attracted more than 1.1. million fans to 52 matches with an average crowd of 21,756.

    Demand was weaker in New Zealand, whose team went out in the group stages. FIFA gave away thousands of tickets and some games attracted as few as 7,000 fans, although White Ferns matches broke records for a soccer crowd in the country.

    FUNDING GAP

    Australia's players, who lost 2-0 in a third-place playoff match to Sweden on Saturday, will earn $165,000 each in prize money for this tournament, more than 300 times the A$750 ($480) they received for a quarter-final appearance in 2015.

    But at the grassroots level, the sport needs more resources, Matildas striker Sam Kerr said after the loss to England on Wednesday.

    "We need funding in our development, we need funding in our grassroots," she said.

    "We need funding, you know, we need funding everywhere."

    The Matildas' standout World Cup campaign has led to calls for more support to women's soccer in Australia, where it lags more popular football codes like rugby league and Australian rules.

    Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese responded on Saturday by promising A$200 million for women's sport in the wake of the Matildas' run to the semi-finals.

    Albanese said the money would be used to improve sports facilities for women and girls, with soccer tipped to receive "significant resourcing".

    The government also wants to ensure women's sporting events are available on free-to-air television, after criticism that most World Cup games not involving Australia were behind a paywall.

    Women's soccer has also confronted a variety of challenges involving finalists England and Spain, who will both be chasing a first world title in Sydney on Sunday.

    Women were banned from official facilities in England, the home of the game, until 1970, and have long lagged the men's team in interest and funding, although that began to change after the Lionesses won the European championship last year.

    The Spanish team, meanwhile, has been rocked by a locker room dispute with coach Jorge Vilda and the Spanish football federation, with some of their best players absent from the tournament as a result.

    RELATED STORIES
    Soccer Football - FIFA Women's World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 - Spain Training - Stadium Australia, Sydney, Australia – Aug 19, 2023
    When and where is the Women's World Cup 2023 final?
    Australia and New Zealand are co-hosting the FIFA Women's World Cup, making it the first to have more than one host nation
    Football - FIFA Women's World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 - Fans in London gather for Australia v England - Canary Wharf, London, Britain - Aug 16, 2023 England fan Helen Mayhew celebrates after Alessia Russo scores their third goal. Reuters
    UK supermarkets set for Women's World Cup final fillip
    The supermarkets and pubs are set to enjoy a boost to trade as families and friends gather to watch England's Lionesses play Spain in the Women's World Cup final in Australia
    Football - FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 - Spain Training - North Harbour Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand - August 13, 2023 Spain coach Jorge Vilda during training
    New Zealand keen to host men's World Cup with Australia
    The first 32-team Women's World Cup in New Zealand and Australia has been the most well-attended in the tournament's history and generated record crowds
    FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 - Group A - New Zealand v Norway - Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand - July 20, 2023 New Zealand's Betsy Hassett, Katie Bowen and Ali Riley celebrate after the match REUTERS/David Rowland
    Women's WC: New Zealand shocks Norway
    New Zealand goalkeeper Victoria Esson made a pair of brilliant saves to preserve the shutout in Group A action

    Opinion

    China does Intel a small favour
    Jonathan Guilford
    China EV makers face cost, consumer challenges to conquer Europe
    Slumping US-China trade accompanied by fear of war
    Peter Apps
    Tackling money shame: Personal finance advice from top TED Talks