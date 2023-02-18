Australia's Lyon expects concussed Warner to be fit for third Test

During his 44-ball struggle, Warner looked particularly in discomfort against India seamer Mohammed Siraj and copped painful blows on his arm and helmet.



The 36-year-old is now nursing a fractured arm and has been substituted by Matt Renshaw after failing a concussion test.



"Warner will now follow the graduated return to sport protocols ahead of the third Test in Indore in line with Cricket Australia guidelines," the team said in a statement.



Lyon, whose 5-67 dragged Australia back into the contest despite their modest first-innings 263, said there was enough recovery time for Warner before the third Test beginning on March 1.



"When you get injured, concussed or a fracture in the arm, it's never going to be pleasant and your spirits daresay go down a little bit," Lyon told reporters after Australia ended day two with an overall lead of 62 with nine wickets in hand.



"But Davey is Davey, we love having him around the team.



"Talking to the medical staff, I think he could potentially play if he rests the next couple of days.



