Maupay goal earns Everton victory over West Ham

Neal Maupay scored his first Everton goal to lead the Merseysiders to their first Premier League win of the season with a 1-0 victory over West Ham United that sent relief around Goodison Park on Sunday.

Maupay, a recent signing from Brighton & Hove Albion, took an excellent touch from Alex Iwobi's pass and volleyed into the back of the net from the edge of the box in the 53rd minute.

The win ends a run of four successive draws for Everton and moves them up to 13th in the standings, while West Ham remain in the bottom three with one victory from their seven games, this loss their 1000th in the top-flight.