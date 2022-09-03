Fiorentina come from behind to grab 1-1 draw against Juventus

Fiorentina forward Christian Kouame cancelled out an early goal by Juventus' Arkadiusz Milik to earn a 1-1 home draw on Saturday and break his side's goalless Serie A run of three games.

Milik put Juventus in front nine minutes into the game when he sent Juan Cuadrado's cross into the top right corner with a first-time effort.

But twenty minutes later Fiorentina levelled on a brilliant counter-attack through a precise low shot by Kouame.