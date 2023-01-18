    বাংলা

    Man charged with assaulting Arsenal goalkeeper Ramsdale

    Fresh video shows a man climbing back through a stadium crowd after kicking Ramsdale in the back from a pitchside advertising board

    Reuters
    Published : 18 Jan 2023, 02:59 AM
    Updated : 18 Jan 2023, 02:59 AM

    Police charged a 35-year-old man with assault on Tuesday after Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale was attacked at the end of his side's 2-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in a fiery North London derby at the weekend.

    The Metropolitan Police said in a statement that Joseph Watts had been charged with "assault by beating, going onto an area adjacent to playing area and throwing a missile onto a football playing area".

    The Londoner is due to appear at Highbury Magistrates’ Court on Feb 17.

    The police said Tottenham had assisted them in their enquiries.

    Fresh video, shown on Sky Sports television, emerged on Tuesday showing a man climbing back through the crowd after kicking Ramsdale -- who was named man of the match -- in the back from a pitchside advertising board. 

    He then removed the scarf covering his face, which could be seen clearly, before leaving the stadium.

    Tottenham said on Sunday they were appalled by the supporter's behaviour.

    "The club has reviewed its CCTV footage to identify the supporter and will be working with the Met Police, Arsenal and Aaron Ramsdale to take the strongest possible action, including an immediate ban from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium," they said.

