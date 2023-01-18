    বাংলা

    'Sabotage': BBC's FA Cup coverage interrupted by audio from porn clip

    Audio of a woman moaning was played at high volume during the pre-match show ahead of Liverpool's 1-0 win over Wolves

    The BBC issued an apology on Tuesday after their FA Cup coverage was interrupted by a pornographic audio clip.

    Audio of a woman moaning was played at high volume just as host Gary Lineker was seeking the opinion of fellow pundit Alan Shearer ahead of Liverpool's 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

    "I don't know who's making that noise," said Lineker with a laugh. "Somebody's sending something on someone's phone, I think. I don't know whether you heard it at home."

    The former England striker later said a phone had been taped to the back of the studio set as a prank.

    "As sabotage goes it was quite amusing," Lineker said on Twitter.

    The BBC issued an apology, saying: "We apologise to any viewers offended during the live coverage of the football this evening. We are investigating how this happened."

