    বাংলা

    Stokes says hyper-extended knee 'nothing to worry about' ahead of Ashes

    The 32-year-old has had knee trouble for some time now, restricting his seam bowling in Test matches

    Reuters
    Published : 4 June 2023, 05:08 AM
    Updated : 4 June 2023, 05:08 AM

    England skipper Ben Stokes dismissed concerns about his knee after he was seen hobbling when he took a catch in their Test victory over Ireland on Saturday, saying it would not be a problem ahead of the Ashes later this month.

    Stokes looked in discomfort when he took a catch to dismiss Ireland's Curtis Campher during England's 10-wicket win in the one-off Test at Lord's.

    The 32-year-old has had knee trouble for some time now, restricting his seam bowling in Test matches.

    "I landed quite awkwardly. My weight went on the inside of my knee, I hyper-extended it. It was one of those things, but I am 32 (on Sunday) so that probably explains it," Stokes said.

    "I bowled this morning, the first time I have bowled since being back from (the Indian Premier League) and I was really happy with the way it was. Nothing to worry about."

    The all-rounder, who has picked up 194 test wickets, has bowled only 17 overs in his last four tests, while he bowled just one over for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL. He did not bat or bowl in the win over Ireland.

    Stokes added that it was "never my intention to bowl in this game" but would be ready to share the ball when the Ashes get underway, with the first test against Australia at Edgbaston from Jun 16.

    He also praised test debutant Josh Tongue after the seamer picked up a five-wicket haul in the second innings, dismissing top order batsmen at regular intervals. Tongue was named in the Ashes squad for the first two tests.

    "He obviously played that third seamer role and we used him with different plans at different times," Stokes said.

    "He bowled in longer spells and showed how versatile he can be, which is what we are looking for in a third seamer. He can bowl 90 mph, full and short ... It was a special feeling for a kid to get a five-for on debut, particularly at Lord's."

    RELATED STORIES
    Cricket - England Practice Session - Lord's Cricket Ground, London, Britain - May 31, 2023 England's Ben Stokes during practice.
    Stokes issues fitness boost
    Stokes continued to be troubled by niggling injuries and managed to bowl only one over for in the IPL this year
    Cricket - England v Ireland - Lord's Cricket Ground, London, Britain - June 2, 2023 England's Ben Duckett celebrates reaching his century with Ollie Pope
    Pope, Duckett put rampant England on verge of win over Ireland
    Playing his first Test on home soil, Ben Duckett surpassed Australia great Don Bradman's record of 166 balls for the fastest Test 150 at Lord's
    Ashes 2019 - Fifth Test - England v Australia - Kia Oval, London, Britain -September 15, 2019 England's Jofra Archer
    Archer out of Ashes
    He spent 17 months on the sidelines following elbow and back injuries before returning to international cricket in January
    Cricket - England v Ireland - Lord's Cricket Ground, London, Britain - June 3, 2023 England's Josh Tongue celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Ireland's Fionn Hand
    Tongue takes 5 wickets as England crush Ireland
    England now shift focus to the Ashes series, which gets under way at Edgbaston on Jun 16

    Opinion

    Henry Kissinger at 100: controversial policymaker and brilliant scholar
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    AI comes of age on jets and ships, prompting fears about where it's headed
    Peter Apps
    Is race swapping actually representation?
    Pakistan’s judges: A brief history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan