Stokes says hyper-extended knee 'nothing to worry about' ahead of Ashes

"I landed quite awkwardly. My weight went on the inside of my knee, I hyper-extended it. It was one of those things, but I am 32 (on Sunday) so that probably explains it," Stokes said.

"I bowled this morning, the first time I have bowled since being back from (the Indian Premier League) and I was really happy with the way it was. Nothing to worry about."

The all-rounder, who has picked up 194 test wickets, has bowled only 17 overs in his last four tests, while he bowled just one over for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL. He did not bat or bowl in the win over Ireland.

Stokes added that it was "never my intention to bowl in this game" but would be ready to share the ball when the Ashes get underway, with the first test against Australia at Edgbaston from Jun 16.