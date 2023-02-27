Man Utd win League Cup in heartbreak for Newcastle

Newcastle's fans, who had created a sea of black and white with give-away plastic flags at the stadium's west side during the closing minutes, drifted away before the presentation.

The Tyneside club has now lost each of their last nine matches at Wembley, a run that began in the 1974 FA Cup final.

By contrast Man United's fans were in full voice as Bruno Fernandes raised the trophy which they hope will be the first of many under Dutch coach Ten Hag whose first season is going from strength to strength after some difficult early days.

United, who beat Barcelona in midweek to reach the last-16 of the Europa League and are still in contention in the Premier League title race, were not at their best.

But they had far more goal threat and Wout Weghorst fluffed a chance when he shot tamely at Karius, Newcastle's third-choice keeper playing his first competitive match since 2021.

Newcastle looked dangerous occasionally when Allan Saint-Maximin got on the ball but their lack of goals in recent months was evident as they huffed an puffed.

Joelinton headed one chance over and Dan Burn's header whistled wide on the stroke of halftime but by that stage the writing was on the wall for a familiar near miss for Newcastle.