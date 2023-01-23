    বাংলা

    Al Nassr coach Garcia praises Ronaldo for his influence on team

    Even with the presence of Ronaldo, it is not easy to win the Saudi League because of the strength of the competitors, Rudi Garcia said

    Reuters
    Published : 23 Jan 2023, 05:08 AM
    Updated : 23 Jan 2023, 05:08 AM

    Al Nassr coach Rudi Garcia said that Cristiano Ronaldo was instrumental in helping his new team secure victory over Al Ettifaq on Sunday even though he was not involved in the only goal of the match.

    Anderson Talisca earned Al Nassr a 1-0 home win over Al Ettifaq, with Ronaldo making his Saudi Pro league debut as captain of the team.

    "It's a positive addition when you have a player like Ronaldo as he helps to distract the defenders, which is what happened with our goal," Garcia told reporters.

    "Today we created opportunities for him and asked the players to diversify the game between him and Talisca, and we must not forget that he participated in the (exhibition match against) Paris St Germain and did not get enough rest.

    "Even with the presence of Ronaldo, it is not easy to win the Saudi League because of ... the strength of the competitors."

    Al Nassr's win moved them back to the top of the league standings with 33 points from 14 matches. They are a point ahead of second placed Al Hilal, who have played one game more.

    RELATED STORIES
    Football - Saudi Pro League - Al Nassr v Al Ettifaq - Mrsool Park, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - Jan 22, 2023 Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo in action.
    Ronaldo fails to score on debut as Al Nassr beat Al Ettifaq
    Ronaldo's desire to kick off his stint at Al Nassr with a goal became more and more evident as the second half wore on, culminating with an unsuccessful attempt at a bicycle kick
    Football - LaLiga - Athletic Bilbao v Real Madrid - San Mames, Bilbao, Spain - Jan 22, 2023 Real Madrid's Karim Benzema in action with Athletic Bilbao's Dani Vivian and Aitor Paredes
    Benzema, Kroos lead Real Madrid to victory at Bilbao
    Athletic's winger Nico Williams created all kinds of trouble for Real's defence, but they stood firm, earning their second clean sheet in their last eight league matches
    LaLiga - FC Barcelona v Getafe - Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - January 22, 2023 FC Barcelona's Pedri celebrates scoring their first goal
    Pedri on target to earn Barca win over Getafe
    Leaders Barca climbed to 44 points, six ahead of their bitter rivals Real who have a game in hand and will visit Athletic Bilbao
    Premier League - Arsenal v Manchester United - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - January 22, 2023 Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah celebrates scoring their third goal
    Arsenal edge United in thriller
    United have been in superb form, winning five of their last six in the league

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher