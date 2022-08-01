Arsenal banking on Man City duo to make the difference

While champions City clearly felt the pair were surplus to requirements, few would doubt the quality they will bring to the Gunners as they seek a return to the top four.

Jesus, who is still only 25, was sometimes overshadowed at City and played in a wide role, but he scored 95 goals in 236 appearances in all competitions and played an important role in four Premier League titles in five seasons.

Arteta knows what the Brazilian can bring to his side, having worked with him while assistant to Pep Guardiola, and is likely to use him as the fulcrum of the attack.

"I believe 100 percent in Mikel," Jesus said after joining. "I had a very good time with him before, he's a very good guy and a very good coach as well. He helped me a lot."

Zinchenko was another often unsung City hero, and will offer versatility on the left, and like Jesus, a winning mentality.

Another of Arteta's summer signings, Fabio Vieira from Porto, can fulfil several midfield roles.

There have been times during Arteta's Arsenal reign when his blueprint for how he wants his side to play has been undermined by not having the correct tools at his disposal.

But with the new signings complimenting burgeoning talents such as Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli, Arteta appears to have the jigsaw puzzle almost complete.