Nadal hints at extended break after US Open exit

Rafa Nadal said he needed to "fix things" and was unsure about his return to competitive tennis after his bid for a men's record-extending 23rd Grand Slam title ended in the fourth round of the US Open on Monday.

American Frances Tiafoe, who had lost both previous meetings against the 36-year-old left-hander, stunned the second seed in front of a packed Arthur Ashe Stadium.

It was Nadal's first tournament at Flushing Meadows since he lifted his fourth US Open title in 2019 and he arrived for the hardcourt major without much match practice and doubts hanging over his fitness.

"I need to go back," Nadal said, crediting his 24-year-old opponent for being the better player on the day.