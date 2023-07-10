Australia's Warner in spotlight as Cummins says all options on table

David Warner's hopes of choosing the manner of his retirement from international cricket have dimmed after the Australian opener's twin failures in the defeat by England at Headingley and Mitchell Marsh's successful return to the side.

With all-rounder Cameron Green expected to be fit for the fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford, Warner could be squeezed out if selectors opt to retain Marsh after his glittering century in the first innings of Australia's three-wicket defeat.

Warner managed five runs at Headingley, trimming his series average to 23.5. He was dismissed by nemesis Stuart Broad in both innings via nicks to the slips.

The lefthander has now been removed by the England quick 17 times in his career, prompting media pundits in Australia to ask whether he is worth the risk of retaining even with a 2-1 lead over England in the five-Test series.

"The number one issue is you’ve stuck with Warner, given him every opportunity, and (Stuart) Broad’s still got his number," former Australia captain Michael Clarke said on Sky Sports Radio of his ex-team mate.