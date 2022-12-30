Mbappe dismisses Argentina keeper Martinez's "futile" World Cup taunts

During Argentina's jubilant homecoming, a group of fans set alight a makeshift coffin lid adorned with a cross and a picture of Mbappe. Martinez clutched a toy baby with Mbappe's face on it during an open-top bus parade through the capital on Dec 23.

"The celebrations, they're not my problem. I don't waste any energy on such futile things," Mbappe told reporters after converting an added time penalty to give PSG a 2-1 win over Strasbourg in his first Ligue 1 game after the World Cup final.

"What's important for me is to give the best of myself for my club, and we're looking forward for Leo (Messi) to return to continue scoring and winning matches."