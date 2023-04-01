United's Fernandes rewards fan who messaged him for 300 days

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes knows that in sport persistence is the key to success and the Portuguese surprised a fan who messaged the midfielder for 300 consecutive days by promising him a signed shirt on a video call.

"I saw you tweet (me for) around 280 days and said to myself that if he (reaches) 300 days then I will send him a shirt!," Fernandes said on Twitter in February, quoting the fan's request for the number 300 for his signed jersey.

But a month and a half later the Portugal international went even further and decided to present the fan with the shirt he would gift him on a video call.