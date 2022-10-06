Sevilla appoint Sampaoli as manager to replace sacked Lopetegui

It will be Sampaoli's second stint with the record six-times Europa League winners, who have suffered a poor start to the season, having won only one match in all competitions.

They are 17th in LaLiga on five points, a place and a point above the relegation zone, their worst start to a league season since being promoted back to the top-flight in 2001.

The club's board is facing questions from angry fans who had high expectations after Sevilla finished fourth last term having battled with Real Madrid for the title for most of the campaign.

"Sevilla FC and Jorge Sampaoli have reached an agreement for the Argentine coach to become the new coach of the first team... He signed a contract until June 30, 2024," the club said in a statement.