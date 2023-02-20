From the battlefield to the cage - Ukrainian champion Amosov returns

"SOMETIMES THEY HIT KYIV"

"There are no hostilities (in Irpin), everything is normal, but no-one knows ... sometimes (Russians) launch missiles that can still hit and if you watch the news, you can see that sometimes they hit Kyiv and different cities in our country.

"Sometimes they can hit just an ordinary civilian house, where people are just living, sleeping, doing their own thing, where there is no military activity and it's not a military facility, it's just peaceful cities where people just live," he added.

Amosov pulled out of a proposed title fight with Britain's Michael Page scheduled for May 13 last year to continue his military service, which allowed Storley to step in. He beat Page to win the interim title by split decision.

Amosov and Storley will now face off in Dublin for the second time with the undisputed title on the line, and the Ukrainian says his layoff from MMA while fighting for his country will not affect him.

"If I was about 20 years old, it probably would have made some difference that I hadn't fought for a year," he said.

"But now I'm 29 and I've fought a lot in different competitions and gained a lot of experience and now it won't be a problem for me."