Indonesia police say 6 facing criminal charges over football stampede

Six people including police and match organisers are facing criminal charges in Indonesia over a stampede at a football game at the weekend that killed at least 131 people, the country's police chief said on Thursday.

Saturday's stampede at in the Malang region of East Java was among the world's worst sporting disasters, as hundreds of football fans tried to flee a stadium riot and the firing of tear gas by police, leading to a crush worsened by several locked exits.

Police chief Listyo Sigit Prabowo told a news conference that organisers and police were among those being investigated and more people may be charged.