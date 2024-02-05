Last-gasp Llorente goal earns Atletico 1-1 draw against Real Madrid

Atletico Madrid's Marcos Llorente scored deep in stoppage time to cancel out Brahim Diaz's first-half opener for leaders Real Madrid as the city rivals drew 1-1 in LaLiga at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday.

Real are on 58 points at the summit, two ahead of Girona, who they host on Saturday. Atletico remain fourth with 48 points, two behind third-placed Barcelona.

"It was a good game from our side, we controlled the game but we were unlucky to concede a goal in the last minute," Real manager Carlo Ancelotti told reporters.

"We did well, we deserved to win but we have nothing to complain about. We are leaders and we have another chance to take a big step forward next Saturday.