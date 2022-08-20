England will not abandon 'Bazball' despite heavy defeat

Captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum promised to persist with England’s new attacking approach to Test cricket despite being handed a heavy innings defeat on Friday in the first Test against South Africa.

The new England skipper and coach have adopted an attacking approach to the Test arena, dubbed "Bazball", and have chased down impressive targets to win Tests against New Zealand and India in the last two months with a swashbuckling batting style and aggressive bowling spells.

But they were emphatically thumped by an innings and 12 runs at Lord's in the first of a three Test-series, as South Africa’s bowlers ruled supreme, restricting England to 165 in their first innings and then dismissing them for 149 on Friday.

Stokes, however, said there would be no change when the second Test starts at Old Trafford next Thursday.