Leicester come from behind to thrash sorry Spurs

Tottenham Hotspur's hopes of securing a Premier League top-four finish suffered another blow as they were thrashed 4-1 at rampant Leicester City despite taking the lead on Saturday.

Looking to build on their win over champions Manchester City last weekend, and chasing a fourth successive victory in all competitions, Spurs carved out an early advantage at the King Power Stadium through Rodrigo Bentancur's close-range finish.

The hosts quickly turned the match on its head, however, with Nampalys Mendy hammering home an equaliser in the 23rd minute before James Maddison's second goal in as many games completed the turnaround two minutes later.