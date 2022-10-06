PSG's below-par defence a cause for concern in Champions League

Paris St Germain remain unbeaten this season but after an electric start the French champions have slowed down with a defence that has been showing worrying weaknesses.

PSG drew 1-1 at Benfica in Champions League Group H on Tuesday courtesy of a first-half goal by Lionel Messi, but also thanks to an outstanding performance by goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, who made up for his back three's dismal showing.

While 36-year-old Sergio Ramos has handled opponents well in Ligue 1, the Spanish veteran suffers on the European stage, being often outpaced and leaving too much space behind him.