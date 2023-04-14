Musetti stuns Djokovic to set up all-Italian clash with Sinner, Medvedev earns win over Zverev

Daniil Medvedev beat Alexander Zverev to book a spot in the quarter-finals, while world number one Novak Djokovic was stunned by Lorenzo Musetti on Thursday in the third round of Monte Carlo Masters.

Djokovic's quest for a record-extending 39th Masters trophy was prolonged on Thursday after falling to a 4-6, 7-5, 6-4 defeat at the hands of Musetti.

Djokovic's last meeting with the Italian on clay was a gruelling Roland Garros clash in 2021, in which he battled back from two sets down to win, but this time it was Musetti that claimed a comeback victory in windy conditions.

Both players struggled on their serve in a contest littered with 15 breaks of serve, but Djokovic appeared to have the match in hand as he comfortably took the first set.