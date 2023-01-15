    বাংলা

    Manchester City's Mendy found not guilty on six counts of rape

    13 women had brought allegations against the Manchester City defender

    Reuters
    Published : 15 Jan 2023, 03:36 AM
    Updated : 15 Jan 2023, 05:04 AM

    Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy was found not guilty of six counts of rape and one count of sexual assault on Friday, while jurors could not reach verdicts on one count of rape and one of attempted rape, British media reported on Friday.

    The trial had been taking place at Chester Crown Court since August after 13 women made allegations against Mendy and co-accused Louis Saha Matturie.

    City issued a statement saying the club had noted the verdict.

    "Given there are open matters related to this case, the club is not in a position to comment further at this time," City said in a statement.

    The BBC reported that Mendy covered his face with both hands as the jury foreman repeated "not guilty" to the six counts.

    The verdicts were delivered on Wednesday but could not be reported until the jury finished considering the remaining two charges.

    Mendy last played for City against Tottenham Hotspur in August, 2021 and was suspended by the Premier League club later that month when he was arrested.

    The BBC reported that Mendy covered his face with both hands as the jury foreman repeated "not guilty" to the six counts.

    The verdicts were delivered on Wednesday but could not be reported until the jury finished considering the remaining two charges.

    Mendy last played for City against Tottenham Hotspur in August, 2021 and was suspended by the Premier League club later that month when he was arrested.

    RELATED STORIES
    Football - Champions League - Group A - Napoli v Liverpool - Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples, Italy - Sept 7, 2022 Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp looks on during the warm up before the match.
    Klopp slams 'worst ever' Liverpool performance after Brighton defeat
    Liverpool's campaign has been derailed by poor performances and injuries to key players like Virgil van Dijk and Darwin Nunez
    Premier League - Manchester United v Manchester City - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - January 14, 2023 Manchester United's Marcus Rashford in action with Manchester City's Manuel Akanji
    Rashford is unstoppable: Ten Hag
    Rashford scored for the ninth successive home match in all competitions to snatch a late win for United over their city rivals
    Premier League - Nottingham Forest v Leicester City - The City Ground, Nottingham, Britain - January 14, 2023 Leicester City's Wout Faes looks dejected after Nottingham Forest's Brennan Johnson scores their second goal
    Forest beat Leicester, pull clear of relegation zone
    Leicester have now lost four league games in a row
    Football - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion v Liverpool - The American Express Community Stadium, Brighton, Britain - January 14, 2023 Brighton & Hove Albion's Solly March celebrates scoring their second goal with Kaoru Mitoma as Liverpool's Andrew Robertson reacts
    March double gives Brighton win over Liverpool
    The win lifts Brighton & Hove Albion above the Reds and up to seventh in the Premier League standings

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher