Djokovic, Gauff labour into Australian Open semis as long night looms

Fritz, who at 26 is a decade younger than his opponent, made the Serb sweat in a tight first set that the American dropped in a tiebreak before drawing level in the contest on a steamy day where both players looked physically drained at times.

"I played a really high level for the first two sets and they were physically tough. It was like 2-1/2 hours by the time we finished the two sets," said Fritz.

"I need to get to the point where I can do that for five hours."

Djokovic might have had starting troubles in his bid to win an 11th Melbourne Park title and 25th Grand Slam to eclipse the record of Margaret Court but he is an expert problem solver and took advantage of a tiring Fritz to prevail.

Gauff was happy to win "ugly" as she quelled the challenge of Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk 7-6(6) 6-7(3) 6-2 in a little over three hours and the US Open champion will need to raise her level if she hopes to win a second Grand Slam title.

"Yeah, it was a fight," said Gauff, who had to battle back from 5-1 down in the opening set. "I think today was definitely a 'C' game, so didn't play my best tennis but really proud that I was able to get through today's match.

"Hopefully I got the bad match out of the way and I can play even better."