France need best version of Mbappe as tough World Cup campaign looms

Kylian Mbappe loves nothing more than carrying the weight of a team on his shoulders and there is evidence he will need to do just that when France start the defence of their World Cup title.

The Paris St Germain forward, who became the second youngest player after Pele to score twice in a World Cup final in France's 4-2 win against Croatia, will have to deal with huge expectations.

His self-proclaimed drive to become the greatest will be put to the test after an under-par European Championship campaign in 2021 and in a team that is not as strong as four years ago.