    বাংলা

    Ronaldo's Saudi club Al-Nassr sack coach Garcia

    Local media reported that Garcia's relationship with the players prompted the club to dismiss him

    Reuters
    Published : 14 April 2023, 04:32 AM
    Updated : 14 April 2023, 04:32 AM

    Cristiano Ronaldo’s Saudi club Al-Nassr fired coach Rudi Garcia on Thursday after less than a year in charge following media reports of dressing room tensions and just days before a crucial game against champions Al-Hilal.

    Garcia, the former AS Roma and Olympique de Marseille coach, criticised the players after they drew 0-0 with lowly Al Feiha last Sunday in another blow to their hopes of a first league title since 2019, saying: "The result is bad. I don't feel satisfied with the players".

    Local media reported that Garcia's relationship with the players prompted the club to dismiss him, as well as dissatisfaction with his style of play.

    Al-Nassr, who signed Ronaldo in a deal worth more than $200 million, have collected seven points from their last four league games, dropping to second place in the table, three points behind leaders Al-Ittihad with seven games left in the season.

    Al-Nassr lost the Saudi Super Cup final to Al-Ittihad in January and have not beaten any of their closest rivals, Al-Ittihad, Al-Hilal, or Al-Shabab, in the league this season.

    RELATED STORIES
    Football - Saudi Super Cup - Semi Final - Al Ittihad v Al Nassr - King Fahd International Stadium, Riyadh, Saudia Arabia - Jan 26, 2023. Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo in action with Al Ittihad's Hamdan Al Shammari.
    Ronaldo angered by blow to title hopes of Al-Nassr
    Cristiano Ronaldo appeared furious while leaving the pitch after his goal tally stopped at 11 goals in 10 league games
    Football - Saudi Super Cup - Semi Final - Al Ittihad v Al Nassr - King Fahd International Stadium, Riyadh, Saudia Arabia - Jan 26, 2023. Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo.
    Ronaldo hands teammate winning penalty as gesture of respect
    "This is mutual respect and we are one team and we act like a family," Anderson Talisca said after he converted the spot kick for his 14th goal of the season
    A newspaper with a cover picture of the flag of Iran and Saudi Arabia, is seen in Tehran, Iran March 11, 2023.
    Saudi-Iranian ties: A history of ups and downs
    After years of hostility that fuelled conflicts across the Middle East, Tehran and Riyadh agreed to end their diplomatic rift and re-open embassies
    US President Joe Biden and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrive for the family photo during the Jeddah Security and Development Summit (GCC+3) at a hotel in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia Jul 16, 2022.
    Saudi prince acts to realign Mideast dynamics
    The prince has signalled he is prepared to go it alone without the help of the United States to pursue Saudi interests

    Opinion

    Who instigated Dr Imtiaz to malign Bangabandhu with a fake story?
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury
    The light of Easter
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Global diesel prices fall as economic slowdown intensifies
    John Kemp
    World Day for Physical Activity and our role
    Asaduzzaman Khan