    বাংলা

    Anderson suffers groin injury ahead of Ashes

    His fitness will need to be assessed before next month's Ashes warm-up Test against Ireland, the England and Wales Cricket board said

    Reuters
    Published : 15 May 2023, 04:23 AM
    Updated : 15 May 2023, 04:23 AM

    England seamer James Anderson has suffered a groin injury playing for Lancashire and his fitness will need to be assessed before next month's Ashes warm-up Test against Ireland, the England and Wales Cricket board (ECB) said late on Sunday. 

    The 40-year-old left the field on Thursday after sustaining the injury during the first day of the match against Somerset at Old Trafford and a "mild groin strain" was diagnosed. 

    "His fitness will be assessed nearer the time of the Test match against Ireland, which takes place at Lord's starting on Thursday June 1, 2023," an ECB statement said.

    Anderson and Stuart Broad, 36, form the most prolific wicket-taking partnership in Test history and the hosts will be desperate to have them bowling in tandem when they play Australia in five matches starting in mid-June. 

    England are already sweating on the fitness of Jofra Archer for the series after the paceman was ruled out for the remainder of this season's Indian Premier League (IPL) last week due to a nagging elbow injury.

    RELATED STORIES
    Cricket - England v Sri Lanka, Third Test - Colombo, Sri Lanka - Nov 25, 2018. England's Ben Foakes (L) watches his shot next to Sri Lanka's wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella.
    Sri Lanka whitewash Ireland with 2nd innings victory
    It is Ireland's sixth successive Test defeat since becoming a full-member of the International Cricket Council in 2018
    Cricket ball.
    Australia to host Test series v Pakistan and West Indies
    The Pakistan series begins in Perth, followed by the traditional Boxing Day and New Year Tests in Melbourne and Sydney
    Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - England v Pakistan - Trent Bridge, Nottingham, Britain - Jun 3, 2019 General view of the Cricket World Cup trophy before the match
    Schedule delay leaves World Cup without buzz five months out
    The lack of information, which is unusual for a major sporting event, might be annoying for fans planning to travel to India
    England fast bowler Sciver-Brunt retires from international cricket
    England bowler Sciver-Brunt retires from international cricket
    Sciver-Brunt, who retired from Test cricket last year, was part of England's triumphant 2009 World Cup team

    Opinion

    Pakistan’s judges: A brief history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Leapfrogging in life through ChatGPT
    Tanvir A Mishuk
    Angels in disguise
    Tasneem Hossain
    The chaos Dr Imtiaz's book has caused
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury