Anderson suffers groin injury ahead of Ashes

England seamer James Anderson has suffered a groin injury playing for Lancashire and his fitness will need to be assessed before next month's Ashes warm-up Test against Ireland, the England and Wales Cricket board (ECB) said late on Sunday.

The 40-year-old left the field on Thursday after sustaining the injury during the first day of the match against Somerset at Old Trafford and a "mild groin strain" was diagnosed.

"His fitness will be assessed nearer the time of the Test match against Ireland, which takes place at Lord's starting on Thursday June 1, 2023," an ECB statement said.