Queiroz confirms Iran return as World Cup finals loom

Former Real Madrid coach Carlos Queiroz confirmed on Tuesday that he will take charge of the Iran national team a little more than two months before the start of the World Cup finals in Qatar.

Queiroz replaces Dragan Skocic, who led Iran through Asia's preliminaries, and the Portuguese coach will be taking the nation to the World Cup for the third time after also being in charge in 2014 and 2018.

"When the family call you home, all you do is simply just show up," Queiroz wrote on Instagram alongside a photograph taken during his previous stint with the Iranians.