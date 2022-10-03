Man Utd's performance 'far from acceptable': Eriksen

Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen said Sunday's 6-3 thrashing by Manchester City was "far from acceptable" and that they had allowed Pep Guardiola's side to play to their strengths instead of imposing their own game.

United came into Sunday's derby at the Etihad Stadium on the back of four successive league wins, a run that included victories over Arsenal and Liverpool, but hat-tricks from Erling Haaland and Phil Foden earned City a crushing victory.

United's Antony curled a stunning strike into the net early in the second half, before substitute Anthony Martial added a late consolation double to make the scoreline more respectable.