Guardiola has 'no reason' to doubt Man City's Premier League title chances

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said their 3-1 defeat to Liverpool in the Community Shield on Saturday had not dented his confidence ahead of their Premier League title defence.

Goals from Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez helped Liverpool in the season's curtain-raiser at the King Power Stadium, with new signing Julian Alvarez scoring City's goal.

"There is no reason not to be confident," Guardiola told reporters. "No reason. What these guys have done, not just in the Premier League but the (domestic) cups and Europe (says it all).

"I don't know what will happen this season but I'm sure I know these guys. I have no doubts for one second.