Kenya's Kipchoge shatters marathon world record in Berlin

Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge shattered his own marathon world record on Sunday, winning the Berlin race with a time of 2:01.09 to shave half a minute off his previous world best set in the German capital four years ago.

The 37-year-old, who has now won 15 of his 17 career marathons, including two Olympic triumphs and 10 major titles, was in a class of his own, setting a blistering pace along the flat inner-city course on an overcast day to cement his status as the greatest ever marathon runner.

"I am happy with my preparation and I think I was so fast because of the teamwork," Kipchoge said. "Everything is down to teamwork.