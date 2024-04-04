Former South Africa junior international shot dead in hijacking

Former South Africa junior international Luke Fleurs, who played for the country’s most popular club Kaizer Chiefs, has been killed in an attempted hijacking in Johannesburg, police officials confirmed on Thursday.

The 24-year-old was shot in the chest at a petrol station on Wednesday night and the assailants drove off in his vehicle.

"While waiting to be served by the petrol attendant, he was confronted by two armed males," police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo told reporters, adding no arrests had yet been made.