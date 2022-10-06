    বাংলা

    Brazil extend lead in world rankings, Spain drop below Italy

    Brazil's great rivals Argentina remained third, with world champions France fourth and Euro 2020 runners-up England fifth

    Reuters
    Published : 6 Oct 2022, 04:03 PM
    Updated : 6 Oct 2022, 04:03 PM

    In the last change to the FIFA World Rankings before the World Cup starts next month, Brazil increased their lead at the top and Spain dropped below Italy.

    Brazil, the only team to have competed in every World Cup finals, will go into next month's tournament in Qatar seeking a record-extending sixth crown.

    They will do so with a bigger lead at the top of the rankings after friendly wins over Ghana and Tunisia widened the gap on second-placed Belgium who lost to the Netherlands in the Nations League.

    Brazil's great rivals Argentina remained third, with world champions France fourth and Euro 2020 runners-up England fifth.

    There was good news for Italy, who failed to qualify for the World Cup finals again, as they climbed above Spain into sixth place.

    Other World Cup-bound teams climbing the rankings were Croatia, up three places to 12th, Iran up two spots to 20th and Serbia who rose to 21st.

    Football
    RELATED STORIES
    Indonesia police say 6 facing criminal charges over football stampede
    6 facing criminal charges over Indonesia stampede
    They would be charged with criminal negligence causing death, which carries a maximum five-year prison sentence if found guilty
    Messi taken off due to tiredness, says PSG coach
    Messi taken off due to tiredness: Galtier
    The talismanic Argentine put PSG ahead in the 22nd minute before Benfica drew level through an own goal
    PSG's below-par defence a cause for concern in Champions League
    PSG’s subpar defence a cause for concern in CL
    While 36-year-old Sergio Ramos has handled opponents well in Ligue 1, the Spanish veteran suffers on the European stage
    Sevilla appoint Sampaoli as manager to replace sacked Lopetegui
    Sevilla appoint Sampaoli as manager
    Sevilla dismissed Lopetegui shortly after they were thumped 4-1 at home by Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League group stage

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher