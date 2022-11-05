Neymar aiming for glory and redemption with Brazil in Qatar

Yet he sustained a cracked vertebrae in Brazil's quarter-final victory over Colombia and watched from his hospital bed as his team mates suffered a humiliating 7-1 semi-final thrashing on home soil at the hands of Germany.

At Russia 2018, injuries again hampered his dream of winning a World Cup. Early in 2018, Neymar suffered a sprained right ankle that affected the fifth metatarsal in his foot.

He was never 100% during the tournament, playing through pain, and far from his peak when Brazil were knocked-out in the quarter-finals by Belgium.

A common denominator in both of Neymar's appearances at the World Cup was his role as the lone difference-maker in Brazil teams that lacked the star power of generations past.

Throughout his career, Neymar has had to carry the load of being the Brazilian superstar of his generation.

Yet recently, others have surged to stardom in European football with the rise of young Brazilian players like Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, Raphinha, Bruno Guimaraes and others.

In Qatar, Neymar will for the first time have a supporting cast of the quality that Brazil was used to in the past.

It is the perfect opportunity for him to achieve glory and redemption by helping Brazil win the World Cup for the first time in two decades.